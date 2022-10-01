Yellowstone International Film Festival: Shabana Azmi receives lifetime achievement award for Sheer Qorma

Credit: tushar_tyagi/Instagram

On Saturday, the third edition of the Yellowstone International Film Festival commenced with the screening of Faraz Ansari’s short film Sheer Qorma and Rashika Dugal's Fairy Folk.

The Yellowstone International Film Festival aims to showcase 50+ shorts, documentaries, and feature films from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, INDIA, Cyprus, Italy, Netherlands, Chile, Spain, Pakistan, Belgium, Turkey, Srilanka, New Zealand, and Sweden. The festival started on Friday, 30th September 2022, at DLF Cyberpark, Gurgaon. Celebes including Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Ishvak Singh, Rajesh Telang, Mukul Chadha, and Karan Taker attended the star-studded opening night.

Yellowstone International Film Festival is a platform to celebrate world-class cinema. YIFF's primary focus is to enrich the audience with independent cinema from around the world covering thought-provoking topics that can further create meaningful conversations. In its 3rd edition, the YIFF is curated by Tushar Tyagi, a film director whose short film Saving Chintu was shortlisted for Oscars 2021.

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta stated, “It is an absolute pleasure that my film Sheer Qorma screened at YIFF and I am very grateful to the entire YIFF team for conferring me with the award and looking forward to attend it.”

Shabana Azmi expressed her pleasure in receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. She said "I am extremely humbled and honoured to receive this award and so much love from the audience. Yellowstone International Film Festival is doing a great job to showcase independent cinema which creates a much-needed dialogue and a hope for change."

Commenting on the festival Actor Ishvak Singh, said "YIFF is a festival that showcases the best of Indie films which makes it a great platform to meet and interact with some of the most ingenious people in the business. I'm extremely glad that my show Rocket Boys has won the award at YIFF, it's a proud moment for the entire team"

Actor Jim Sarbh expressed his happiness, "Thank you to the Yellowstone International Film Festival for honouring me for my performance in Rocket Boys. There is no one better than Homi Bhabha to quote, “What comes after death no one knows. Nor do I care. Since, therefore, I cannot increase the content of life by increasing its duration, I will increase it by increasing its intensity. Art, music, poetry and everything else that I do have this one purpose - increasing the intensity of my consciousness of life.”

For the unversed, Fairy Folk is a film about thorny questions of love and sexuality starring Rasika Dugal & Mukul Chada. While Sheer Qorma is a story of belonging and acceptance, identity and family told through courageous, queer women who choose to embrace the love that exists beyond their personal beliefs and social moralities. Directed by Faraz Ansari, the film stars veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, and firebrand Swara Bhaskar.

Commenting on the festival, Tushar Tyagi, the founder of Yellowstone International Film Festival, said “We are living in extreme uncertainty, the current pandemic, ongoing war, and other calamities in the world need us to introspect on our lives and the things we often shy away from talking about. Cinema has always played an integral part in churning debates and opinions, our selection of films promises to nudge those thoughts.”

List of Awards Given to Actors:-

Shabana Azmi, Lifetime Achievement Award

Divya Dutta for Sheer Qorma, Outstanding Performance in a short film

Rasika Dugal for Fairy Folk, Outstanding Performance in a Feature Film

Iswak Singh for Rocket Boys, Outstanding Performance Male

Shefali Shah for Delhi Crime, Outstanding Performance Female

Suhail Nayyar for Sharmaji Namkeen, Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role

Rajesh Telang for Delhi Crime, Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role

During the 8-day festival, there will be several panel discussions by eminent film personalities, a masterclass by experts, and much more.

10 Physical Screenings:

Sheer Qorma

Fairy Folks

Sand storm (Pakistan)

1947

Coming out with the help of a time machine

Look like you

Master Ji

Muffin Club

Never Stop Running

Some of the digital screenings to look out for

The Dunes

Not to Forget

Down in Paris

Finding Courage

The Right To Die

Purdah

Ghost Girl

Soulmates

The Florist

It Gets In Your Blood

The Lutist

For complete list of films to be shown virtually please follow the link: https://yiff.festivalsaints.com/bundle/yiff-2022