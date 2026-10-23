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Yellamma: Pushpa music composer Devi Sri Prasad marks acting debut, his film to be released on pan-India level on THIS date

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Yellamma: Pushpa music composer Devi Sri Prasad marks acting debut, his film to be released on pan-India level on THIS date

Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known for composing music for the Pushpa franchise, is now making his acting debut on a pan-India level.

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 10:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Yellamma: Pushpa music composer Devi Sri Prasad marks acting debut, his film to be released on pan-India level on THIS date
Devi Sri Prasad in Yellamma poster (Image source: Twitter)
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Music composer Devi Sri Prasad is set to make his acting debut with Yellamma, which will arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027. The makers announced the release date on Wednesday along with the film’s first look. The first look shows Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, in a new avatar as Parshi, the film’s lead character. The film is written and directed by Venu Yeldandi, who earlier directed Balagam.

The shooting of Yellamma is currently underway. The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film marks DSP’s first venture as an actor.

The makers had announced the project in January 2026 and later shared a glimpse of the film. While details about the story and the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed, the glimpse offered a look at its rural setting. DSP is known for composing music for several popular Telugu films, including Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. He won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the film. With Venu Yeldandi at the helm and DSP taking on the lead role, ‘Yellamma’ is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on March 5, 2027.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes 'happiness, strength' for Amit Shah on his birthday, gets brutally trolled: 'SRK, you lack backbone'

 

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