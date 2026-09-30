Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses happily at Paris Fashion Week, scolds paparazzi in Mumbai| Watch video

Aishwarya Rai returned to Mumbai on Sept 30 after walking for L'Oreal at Paris Fashion Week on Sept 28 in black couture with new red hair.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai on September 30 after attending Paris Fashion Week. At the airport, she was seen smiling and waving at paparazzi, briefly interacting with them before leaving. She told photographers, "Aao group mein. Chaliye, yeh sab bandh kijiye, "She was dressed casually in a large trench coat with flared jeans and a top, and also posed with fans.

Paris Fashion Week appearance

Aishwarya attended L’Oréal Paris’ annual fashion show in Paris on September 28 at Place Joffre, a highlight of Paris Fashion Week that emphasises beauty, fashion and women's empowerment. She showcased a dramatic black couture outfit and debuted eye-catching red hair, which attracted significant attention and went viral on social media.

The event featured a memorable surprise performance by Celine Dion, who closed the show. Global ambassadors of L’Oréal Paris, including Aishwarya Rai, who has represented the brand for over two decades, also walked the ramp, showcasing their association with the brand and their international presence.

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Work Front

In 2023, Aishwarya Rai last appeared in Ponniyin Selvan II. Kalki Krishnamurthy's renowned novel inspired Mani Ratnam's Tamil epic historical drama, which debuted in April 2023.In addition to Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the ensemble cast featured Aishwarya in the twin roles of Nandini and the enigmatic Oomai Rani.