HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan, 31, suffers heart attack due to...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan revealed that he suffered a mild heart attack last year.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 09:04 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan, 31, suffers heart attack due to...
Mohsin Khan (Image credit: Instagram)
TRENDING NOW

    Mohsin Khan who won people's hearts with his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, revealed that he suffered a mild heart attack last year and shared details about the same.

    While speaking to Pinkvilla, the 32-year-old actor shared that his heart attack was caused by a fatty liver. He said, "Fatty liver hoh gaya tha, toh last year I had a mild heart attack and maine bataya nai. Aur bahut zyada badh gaya tha (I had fatty liver, and last year had a mild heart attack. But I didn’t tell anyone. It had become quite serious). I was admitted for some time. Phir eljaz wagera hua. 2-3 hospital change kiye humne (We switched between 2-3 hospitals for treatment. But now, everything is under control.). But it is now controlled, mashallah."

    He further revealed that while he is feeling much better now, his immunity has weakened due to his lifestyle, causing him to fall sick frequently. On being asked about the reason for fatty liver, he said, "Pata nai, it is called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol bina piye bhi aapko fatty liver hoh sakta hai. Par woh pata nai hoh jata hai, maybe hum sleep pattern sahi nai hai. Woh hua tha. (It's called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. You can develop a fatty liver even without drinking alcohol. It just happens without you realising it, maybe because our sleep patterns aren't right. That's what happened)."

    His on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi, who played Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, captivated audiences. The iconic role, which he portrayed from 2016 to 2021, made him an overnight star. He also starred in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

