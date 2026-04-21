Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Sharvari rejoices working in Sooraj Barjatya's film, calls it 'biggest dream come true!'

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ENTERTAINMENT
Sharvari called her upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya a dream project, expressing joy over working with director Sooraj Barjatya and co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.
Sharvari has expressed her excitement and gratitude for being part of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, calling it a 'very special film' and a dream come true as she works under acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.
After Yeh Prem Mol Liya revealed its release date, Sharvari posted an emotional message about her personal journey. The Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films collaboration will present their film to audiences in cinemas on November 27 2026. The new film from Sooraj Barjatya brings another family movie experience, which showcases his ability to create emotional stories that highlight cultural elements.
Sharvari shared her journey on Instagram by describing it as a period which brought her both 'gratitude, blessings, positivity and all things amazing.' She described her experience working with Sooraj Barjatya as her most important professional achievement while expressing happiness about acting alongside Ayushmann Khurrana because his presence makes the experience even more exceptional.
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The film brings back the iconic 'Prem' character in a new avatar, with Ayushmann Khurrana stepping into the beloved role for the first time. It continues Rajshri Productions’ legacy of family-oriented cinema, focusing on emotional storytelling and traditional values. The project also strengthens Sharvari’s growing presence in major theatrical releases.