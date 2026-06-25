'Ye kaunsa show hai?': Bobby Deol's reaction to India's Got Latent grabs attention; watch viral video

Amid the buzz around Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's appearance on India's Got Latent 2, a video of Bobby Deol claiming he does not know about the show has gone viral.

India's Got Latent Season 2 continues to dominate social media conversations, with viewers discussing everything from the guests to the jokes featured in the opening episode.

Now, a video of Alpha actor Bobby Deol has grabbed attention online after he appeared completely unaware of Samay Raina's popular show.

Bobby Deol's Response Goes Viral

Bobby Deol just Troll #Alia alpha girl and #Samayraina .

He Is Not Following Samay Raina’s show pic.twitter.com/7iIOBV6wav — Bollywood Decode () June 24, 2026

A clip from Bobby Deol's interview with India TV has resurfaced on social media amid the ongoing discussion around India's Got Latent 2. During the interaction, the actor was asked about his Alpha co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appearing on the show and whether he would like to join it as a guest in the future.

Instead of answering directly, Bobby appeared surprised by the question and responded, “Yeh kaunsa show hai (What show is this)? I don’t even know about it."

He then made a gesture signalling the end of the conversation, leaving many viewers amused.

Internet Reacts

The video quickly went viral, with fans praising Bobby's reaction and sense of humour. One user commented, “Thats why he is LORD BOBBY.” Another wrote, “Respect increase for Bobby Deol.” Several others joked that Bobby had expertly avoided answering the question.

India's Got Latent 2 Creates Massive Buzz

Samay Raina recently returned with the second season of India's Got Latent, and the first episode featured Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

The episode has generated significant attention online and reportedly amassed 44 million views on YouTube within three days of release. It was also released on Netflix and has been trending on the platform since its debut.

While many viewers enjoyed the episode, others debated certain moments from the show, keeping it firmly in the spotlight.

The Show's Previous Controversy

The first season of India's Got Latent landed in controversy after remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia sparked widespread backlash.

The incident led to multiple FIRs being filed against Ranveer, Samay Raina and others associated with the episode. Following the controversy, Samay removed all episodes of the first season from YouTube.

Bobby Deol's Next Film

On the work front, Bobby was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. While the film received positive reviews from critics, it did not perform as expected at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The action thriller stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor alongside Bobby.

The recently released trailer suggests that Bobby plays the film's main antagonist. Set in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3.