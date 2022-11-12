Yashoda USA box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film rules overseas, collects Rs 50 lakh

Yashoda

Yashoda USA box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest actioner Yashoda has impressed the masses and on the first day of its release, the film has taken a flying start at the international box office.

Yashoda is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu, as well as dubbed in release for Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making the action-flick Samantha's first-ever Hindi theatrical release. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. The film was released in cinemas on 11th November, and it set a new record for Samantha in the USA.

As per the website Gulte, Yashoda earned $62,100 US dollars which is equivalent to Rs 50,02,040. The portal further reported that Samantha's film has made its box office debut in the US box office in the 9th position.

Here's the post

#Yashoda USA Premiers.



$62,100- 7:15 PM PST.



Above numbers include unreported locs as well and Ranking as 9 at US BO #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #YashodaTheMovie pic.twitter.com/ujOrCjn6NS November 11, 2022

Samantha, who is known for her dedication and commitment, is one of the most celebrated celebs in the country. Talking about her upcoming film Yashoda, Samantha unveils her action adventures backed by a power-packed and intriguing concept and story. Playing a surrogate mother unravelling the secrets of the corrupt medical world, Samantha put up a promising stint with Yashoda.

Recently, while talking about her action sequence, Samantha says, "The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda was the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for myself. Although it is gruesome, it offers a great adrenaline rush and there's a great sense of accomplishment to perform the stunts." Yashoda was released in cinemas with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starrer Uunchai, and Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta starrer Rocket Gang.