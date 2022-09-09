Search icon
Yashoda teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu impresses with her intense action scenes in Hari-Harish's thriller

In Yashoda teaser, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is informed by a doctor that she is expecting and must take care of herself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Soon, Yashoda, one of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's most challenging undertakings, will be released. To stir fans' interest, the producers unveiled the official first look poster a few days ago, and now the teaser has been released.

Take a look at the teaser here:

In the teaser, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is informed by a doctor that she is expecting and must take care of herself. The trailer includes several scenes of her doing stunts. She was also shown crying and holding her growing baby bump in one scene of the teaser.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Hari-Harish said, “The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in the society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes is the plot," the makers said.
Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma are also featured in the movie, which is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

As soon as Samantha uploaded the poster a few days ago, netizens went berserk over her look. Several of her fans hailed her as the next action queen. A user wrote, "I'm going to watch #Yashoda FDFS just for you @Samanthaprabhu2! I have very very high expectations for this movie!! It will be a sure shot blockbuster! I didn't sleep yesterday night as I was soo eagerly waiting for this update." Another user wrote, "First of all a warm hug it was very painful to live without seeing a glimpse of yours since 2 months Your presence is more happier for me than any update."  A netizen wrote, "Love you to the core. Hoping for your strong comeback With #Yashoda #SamanthaRuthPrabhu." 

Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
