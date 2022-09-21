Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers from 'rare skin condition?' Actress' manager reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Reportedly there were rumours about Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffering from a 'rare skin condition,' and there were even media reports about the Yashoda star flying to an undisclosed location for the treatment. Now, as per the report of Indian Express, Samantha's manager has reacted to such information, and quashed it as a 'rumour.' The portal has quoted Mr Mahendra, and he rubbished the rumours by saying, “It’s just gossip.” However, he refused to delve further into the details of her international trip.

Samantha has been inactive on social media and was absent from the media's eye as well. Her last post was Yashoda's teaser (September 10), and she hasn't posted any selfie or photo since July. Some of her fans presumed that she took a social sabbatical to avoid chatter around her personal life, and divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Her prolonged absence left her fans curious, and they requested the actress an update.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in the action-thriller Yashoda. Soon, Yashoda, one of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's most challenging undertakings, will be released. To stir fans' interest, the producers unveiled the official first look poster a few days ago, and now the teaser has been released.

In the teaser, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is informed by a doctor that she is expecting and must take care of herself. The trailer includes several scenes of her doing stunts. She was also shown crying and holding her growing baby bump in one scene of the teaser.

Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma. Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. After Yashoda, Samantha will next be seen opposite Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in rom-com Kushi.