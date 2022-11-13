Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu to reunite with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya onscreen?

File photo

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made waves when she disclosed that she has myositis, an autoimmune condition. The actor explained in a lengthy social media message that the illness's recovery was taking longer than anticipated. After learning about Samantha's health situation, rumour has it that Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna had planned to meet. Naga Chaitanya reportedly contacted his ex-wife to check on her.

Now, a source has reportedly told BollywoodLife that both Samantha and Naga are actually professionals and may potentially collaborate on a project.

The source revealed, “They know that they will sell together and with the way he has shown concern towards her, he has proved that he still considers her a friend. They appear to be in a place where they can let the bygones be bygones and work together professionally."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, the ex-couple, dated for a while before getting married in a picturesque ceremony. They worked in films like Majili, Oh Baby, and Ye Maya Chesave, to name a few. The couple made their split official in the year 2021.

The star couple had taken to their respective social media handles and issued a joint statement that read, "''To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.''

Along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj, Samantha most recently had an appearance in the movie Yashoda. On the other side, Naga Chaitanya recently made his Bollywood debut in the film Laal Singh Chaddha.