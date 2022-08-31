Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks lethal in upcoming actioner, teaser release date out

Yashoda

Yashoda poster: On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturti, the first poster of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from her much-awaited actioner Yashoda is out. The Pushpa star looks unrecognisable and lethal in the new still. The poster also announced the release date of the teaser.

Samantha shared the new poster on her social media, and described her character by saying, "The indomitable will!!

#YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM"

As soon as Samantha uploaded the poster, netizens went berserk over her look. Several of her fans hailed her as the next action queen. A user wrote, "I'm going to watch #Yashoda FDFS just for you @Samanthaprabhu2! I have very very high expectations for this movie!! It will be a sure shot blockbuster! I didn't sleep yesterday night as I was soo eagerly waiting for this update." Another user wrote, "First of all a warm hug it was very painful to live without seeing a glimpse of yours since 2 months Your presence is more happier for me than any update." A netizen wrote, "Love you to the core. Hoping for your strong comeback With #Yashoda #SamanthaRuthPrabhu."

On May, the makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming sci-fi thriller `Yashoda` released an intriguing first look. By introducing Samantha's role, the creators have piqued everyone's interest by building anticipation for Yashoda's story. Samantha, who is seen waking up to see a new world in the first scene of Yashoda, is actually trapped in a maze. She is discovered in a luxurious room, with all of her needs met, except that she is the only one in that large room, with no connection to the rest of the world. The first trailer for Yashoda, starring Samantha, has generated a lot of buzz despite the fact that the Majili actress hasn't said a single dialogue.