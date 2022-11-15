Search icon
Yashoda box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer actioner passes the Monday test

Yashoda box office collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Telugu movie has been hailed by the moviegoers and critics for its action set pieces.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Yashoda/File photo

The Telugu language action thriller Yashoda, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role, was released to overwhelming reviews from the audience and the critics on November 11. The same appreciation is being reflected in the box office results as well since the film continues to soar at the ticket windows.

Yashoda has passed the Monday test with flying colours as the actioner collected Rs 1.35 crore on its fourth day of release, i.e. November 14 taking its total India nett collections to Rs 11.63 crore, as per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com. As per the same portal, the film had collected Rs 3.06 crore, Rs 3.64 crore, and Rs 3.58 crore in its first three days.

Talking about its box office collections worldwide, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer earned over Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend as shared by the film's producers Sridevi Movies on their social media handles with the caption, "Terrific Response for @Samanthaprabhu2's riveting emotional Thriller #Yashoda everywhere. 20CR WW Gross in just 3 DAYS".


The film is directed by the filmmaker duo of Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan who have previously directed four Tamil films namely Orr Eravuu, Ambuli, Aaaah, and Jumbulingam. Yashoda, which has also been dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, also marks their debut in Tollywood aka Telugu cinema.

READ | Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down while discussing Myositis illness, says 'I am still alive...'

Apart from Samantha, the Hari-Harish directorial stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj among others in pivotal roles. It was earlier scheduled to release on 12 August before the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan weekend, but was postponed due to delay in its filming.
