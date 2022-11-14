Search icon
Yashoda box office collection day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer collects Rs 20 crore worldwide

Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's newest action film, has managed to have a smashing opening weekend at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 04:05 PM IST

File photo

Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's newest action film, has managed to have a smashing opening weekend at the box office. The movie has brought in Rs 10 crore till day three. 

Confirming the collection, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a poster in which she wrote, “best weekend ever.” 

Yashoda is a bilingual film that was dubbed in releases for Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam in addition to Tamil and Telugu, giving the action movie Samantha its first-ever Hindi theatrical distribution. 

Yashoda, which was directed by Hari and Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the auspices of Sridevi Movies, was made available to the public on November 11th, 2022. Regarding the first-day take, the production company provided the figures, and they indicated that Samantha's movie had taken in Rs 6.32 crores globally. 

Sridevi Movies wrote on Twitter, "The Riveting Action-packed emotion of our #Yashoda gets 6.32CR Gross WORLDWIDE on DAY 1" 

The actress recently disclosed to the media her health condition, and she even broke down in tears as she described her situation. According to the News18 article, Samantha discussed her struggles during an interview and that there were times when she felt like her life was gone. 

Also read: Yashoda box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's actioner impresses masses, earns Rs 6.32 crores

Samantha added that as she said in her recent social media post, "There are bad days in one’s life along with good days. There are some occasions where I feel I cannot move even a little bit forward. Looking back, I am surprised to realise that is it I who has travelled this much distance. So many people are battling various challenges. Finally, we taste victory," Samantha stated and broke down. 

While talking about her action sequence, Samantha said, "The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda was the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for me. Although it is gruesome, it offers a great adrenaline rush and there's a great sense of accomplishment to perform the stunts. I am also thankful to our action director Yannick, who has been a great guide and mentor to me." 

