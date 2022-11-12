Yashoda box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's actioner impresses masses, earns Rs 6.32 crores

Yashoda

Yashoda box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest actioner Yashoda has managed to make a blast at the box office, and the film has opened up with impressive numbers.

After The Family Man, Samantha's popularity further soared with the humongous success of her song O Antava, making her one of the biggest pan-India female Superstars in India. Marking the biggest pan-India female-centric release, Yashoda is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu, as well as dubbed in release for Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making the action-flick Samantha's first-ever Hindi theatrical release.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies was released on 11th November 2022. Talking about the first-day collection, the production house posted the collections, and according to them, Samantha's film has earned Rs 6.32 crores worldwide. On their Twitter, Sridevi Movies wrote, "The Riveting Action-packed emotion of our #Yashoda gets 6.32CR Gross WORLDWIDE on DAY 1"

Here are the official collections of the film

Samantha's Yashoda has beaten Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad. The latter's actioner opened with negative reviews and managed to pull only Rs 55 lakhs only. Samantha has also raced ahead of other sheroes like Taapsee Pannu (Shabaash Mithu), Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi (Double XL).

Near the movie's release, Samantha opened up about being diagnosed with Myositis. As per the report of News18, during an interview, Samantha described her struggle and stated there were days when she thought it was all over for her. Samantha added that as she said in her recent social media post, "There are bad days in one’s life along with good days. There are some occasions where I feel I cannot move even a little bit forward. Looking back, I am surprised to realise that is it I who has travelled this much distance. So many people are battling various challenges. Finally, we taste victory," Samantha stated and broke down. Yashoda released in cinemas with Uunchai and Black Panther Wakanda Forever.