KGF Chapter 2 metaverse to be launched soon as KGFVerse, announce makers

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to hit the screens as it will soon be released. Meanwhile, the makers of the film have planned to publicise the movie in a different way as the producers of the film have announced KGF metaverse which is titled KGFVerse on social media.

As per the makers, they will release the metaverse for KGF: Chapter 2, which will offer people the chance to create their own avatars. With multiple, distinctive avatars, the users will be able to explore the world of KGF. The users can make use of this chance from April 7.

"Metaverse will soon be Rocky’s world. Get ready for a grand entry on April 7th. Offer Closes Soon", the makers wrote. These unique ways of promotions are expected to amplify the existing buzz around Prashanth Neel’s directorial.

KGF- Chapter 2, is the sequel to KGF, one of the biggest hits in the history of Kannada cinema. Originally made in Kannada, the movie KGF: Chapter 2 is to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Bollywood veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is to be seen in a terrific role in the movie, while Raveena Tandon has a significant role as well. Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Karan Johar calls trailer 'extraordinary', compliments Yash for his 'swag'

Meanwhile, the audience can't wait to watch the film on the big screen as it promises a visual spectacle. KGF Chapter 1, released in December 2018, was the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time with collections of approximately Rs 250 crores. The film was even honoured with Best Stunt Choreography and Best Special Effects at the National Film Awards.

The Yash-led upcoming sequel will be presented and distributed in north India markets by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films, owned by Ravina Tandon's husband Anil Thadani. 'KGF 2', produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his production house Hombale Films, will also release in dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam along with its original Kannada version. (With inputs from IANS)