Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' makers build anticipation among fans, announce film and trailer release dates - see details

Post 'Bahubali' franchise, 'KGF Chapter 2' featuring actor Yash is certainly one of the most awaited pan-India sequels releasing this year. The excitement around watching the action-packed drama 'KGF Chapter 2' is running high among the audience and it seems like the makers want to build more anticipation among fans before the film finally hits theatres.

In fact, the makers of 'KGF Chapter 2' are leaving no stone unturned in getting the fans excited before they release the film's trailer. Alongside a new poster featuring Yash, the makers announced the release date of the movie i.e. April 14, 2022 and that of it's trailer i.e. March 27.

Sharing this big news on social media, director Prashanth Neel posted, "There is always a thunder before the storm! #KGFChapter2 trailer on March 27th at 6.40 pm. #KGFTrailerOnMar27."

Along with the big announcement, the makers also launched an impactful creative of Yash, looking intense and all set to take on his enemies this time.

Take a look:

READ: Actor Yash talks about 'KGF: Chapter 2', reveals what he misses about his pre-COVID birthdays

The film stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt sharing the screen space for the first time along with the gorgeous Raveena Tandon, which is going to be a sight to behold.

Presented by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment and AA Films, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Homable Films, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj, among others.

While Chapter 1 shattered many records, the second seems to be on its ways to break the box office records this April.