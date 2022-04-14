Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 full movie leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz despite Prashanth Neel's appeal

KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in the leading roles, has become the latest victim of piracy. The action flick has taken a bumper opening at the box office with trade pundits estimating the film to shatter all the box office records.

Yash' swag, Prashanth Neel's direction, clap-worthy dialogues, astonishing action set-pieces, and unbelievable ending are being lauded by the cinemagoers on social media who have seen the film on its first day of release on April 14. As per the advance booking trends, KGF Chapter 2 has already smashed records of several biggies such as RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Though, as per the report of bollywoodlife.com, the much-anticipated project has been leaked on several infamous sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and others, while its torrent links are also being shared online. Cinephiles and fans of Yash are urging people to go to theatres to enjoy the film on the big screen and don't watch the pirated prints.

A day prior to the film's release, on April 13, director Prashanth Neel has himself shared a note on his Twitter account that read, ""8 years of blood, sweat and tears have gone into bringing you all KGF. We urge you all now to take videos while watching KGF Chapter 2 in the cinemas and upload it on the internet. Let's all experience the grandiose of KGF in cinemas and spoil it for others waiting to watch it in the theatres." Along with the note, he had written, "The Fight against piracy starts with you! Please don't take videos & photos and avoid posting them online! Say NO to PIRACY."



KGF Chapter 2 is not the film first that has fallen victim to piracy. Earlier, films such as Beast, Attack, Radhey Shyam, RRR, and Valimai have also been a target of torrent sites.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)