KFG Chapter 3 shoot to begin after October, producer confirms creating 'Marvel kind of universe'

Credit: File photo

Producer Vijay Kiragandur has given an update on the making of KGF Chapter 3 in a recent interview. After breaking records at the box office, Kiragandur confirmed that KGF Chapter 3 will be released in 2024.

While talking about KGF Chapter 3, the producer revealed that they are planning to create a ‘Marvel-style’ universe. While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, he said, Prashanth Neel (director of KGF) is currently busy with Prabhas starrer Salaar. He mentioned, “Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF3 after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024.”

KGF Chapter 2: Yash says 'the world is our territory' as he talks about film's success, spill the beans about KGF 3

Talked about the changes that the audience will witness this time, the producer said, “Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider-Man or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily.”

Meanwhile, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, continues to break records at the box office. The film has earned Rs 1180 crore at the worldwide box office.

On May 13, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and wrote, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr Week 4 - ₹ 91.26 cr Week 5 Day 1 - ₹ 5.20 cr Total - ₹ 1180.83 cr DREAM RUN continues for rocking star #Yash.”

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.