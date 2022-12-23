Search icon
Yash reveals his plans after success of KGF Chapter 2, says 'I am somebody...'

Yash has opened up about his plans after the super success of KGF Chapter 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Yash

Pan-India star Yash has had a great 2022 as his film KGF: Chapter 2 broke records at the box office. The actor says he is built to conquer much more and adds that it`s okay if he dies fighting but he is somebody who will be fighting for something that excites him.

Recently Yash participated in a Front Row conversation with Anupama Chopra. There Yash revealed his plan after the blockbuster success of KGF 2, "Lot of people ask me, what do you do now, what can you do (post-KGF success), I said what do you think, this is the ultimate (the success of KGF and box office numbers) maybe it is for you or someone else," Yash added. 

Naveen Gowda aka Yash further added that he is not somebody who is going to say that he must just encash on this success, establish himself and just relax. "I'm not somebody who is built for administration, I'm somebody who is built to conquer much more." Yash even added: "I'll do something which gives me excitement. It`s okay if I die fighting but I am somebody who will be fighting for something that excites me."

In the same conversation, Yash spoke about North V South, and said, "I don’t want the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down, because we have faced that problem when everyone treated us like that. We have worked hard to get that respect. After that, we cannot start ill-treating anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this North and south.” 

“As a country, we should make good films, develop infrastructure, and build theatres. There is so much to do. This generation should stop fighting among ourselves, go out and compete with the rest of the world and say, ‘India has arrived’," he concluded.

