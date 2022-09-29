Yash practices his shooting skills with Hollywood action director, netizens say 'Rocky Bhai playing real PUBG'

Yash/Instagram

Yash, a popular Kannada actor, is refining his shooting techniques with military-grade weapons in the US. The KGF star uploaded a video of himself practising his shooting skills at a firing range and stylishly nailing every target.

“Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it’s gotta be Kalashnikov !!,” added Yash.

The Kalashnikov gun, also known as the AK 47, had a significant role in Yash's previous box office success KGF: Chapter 2. A succession of exciting scenes were built by director Prashanth Neel around the Russian-made weapon in the film.

On Thursday, August 11, the Kannada superstar attended the Youth Festival of the University of Mysore at Maharaja College grounds as part of the Independence Day celebrations in the city. The actor gave an inspiring speech to the students while also recalling how his self-confidence was misunderstood as arrogance in his early days.

As per a report in IndianExpress.com, Yash talked about the popularity of Kannada cinema and said, "Everyone should have a crazy amount of self-confidence. Would you have ever believed the kind of respect that Kannada cinema is enjoying across India was possible to achieve earlier? I don’t have any hesitation to talk about it. Because there should always be positive energy around."

"When I spoke with self-confidence like this a few years ago, some may have thought I was arrogant. Let me tell you something, when everything you talk, think, and do is good, all the rest of the things will fall in place. You will find a group of people who also believe in good. One man cannot do anything. Join forces with good people", he continued as per the portal.

Advising students on how to achieve success in life, Yash concluded, "I didn’t make any drastic changes in my life. Simple changes make a world of difference. We think that to achieve something we should give up everything else in life and just focus on just one thing. But, that’s not true. Make little changes and you can achieve anything."