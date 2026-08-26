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'Yash is back!': Fans celebrate Toxic star's return with dhol beats outside Bengaluru theatre; Watch

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups finally released in theatres on August 26 after multiple delays, with fans celebrating the actor's return to the big screen outside Bengaluru's Narthaki Theatre.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 09:47 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Yash is back!': Fans celebrate Toxic star's return with dhol beats outside Bengaluru theatre; Watch
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Kannada superstar Yash's much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups finally arrived in cinemas on Wednesday, August 26, after several delays. The film's release sparked celebrations in Bengaluru, with hundreds of fans gathering outside Narthaki Theatre on Kempegowda Road.

Yash fans celebrate outside Bengaluru theatre

The first-day screening turned into a celebration as Yash's fans gathered in large numbers at the iconic theatre. Fans danced to dhol beats outside the venue and cheered for the actor as Toxic marked his return to the big screen after four years. Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, which released in 2022.

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

Toxic has been released across India in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Yash responds to criticism over women’s portrayal

Before the release, Yash addressed criticism surrounding the portrayal of women in the film's trailer during a pre-release event in Hyderabad on August 22. Defending the film, the actor said the trailer does not present the complete picture and assured audiences that women have an important voice in the story.

"There is a voice for women in this film, unlike how it is coming across in the trailer."

Yash also encouraged women in the audience to watch the film, saying that they would have an enjoyable experience.

Toxic faced several release delays

Toxic was originally scheduled to release on April 10, 2025. However, the film was postponed multiple times. The makers later announced March 19, 2026 as the release date, but that plan was also changed amid the situation in the Middle East.

The film was then scheduled to arrive on June 4, 2026, but its release was postponed again to ensure better global distribution.

After multiple changes to its release schedule, Toxic finally reached theatres on August 26, 2026.

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