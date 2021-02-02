'KGF: Chapter 2': Yash fans demand national holiday on release date, write to PM Narendra Modi

'KGF: Chapter 2' starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt is all set to release on July 16. Yash's fan group on Twitter, after the announcement of the release date, has now written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a national holiday on that day.

The letter is going viral on social media and it reads as, "As we all know the most expected Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 releasing on 16/7/2021 Friday. People are eagerly waiting for the movie, so we are requesting you to declare a national holiday. Try to understand our feelings. It's not just a movie it's our emotion." The release date, which was revealed on Friday by the film team, has brought a sense of relief especially for Yash fans who have been waiting since last year for the 'KGF: Chapter 2' release.

'KGF: Chapter 2' will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, has Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. Actors Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, and Archana Jois will be seen in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, has music composed by Ravi Basrur , while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer. Sanjay is extremely excited to star in his first pan-Indian film and his look has been the most anticipated one in recent times.

A source had recently stated, "Sanjay Dutt is extremely excited for KGF Chapter 2, as it also marks his first Pan India film. The actor managed the schedule for the shoot and ensured that the film shoots, prep, and script reading, don't get compromised at all. After hearing the script and narration of the film, it was an instant yes from him."

In KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay plays the role of Adheera and this is the second installment in the hit franchise.