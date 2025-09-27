Yash Chopra birth anniversary: Shah Rukh Khan's Veer-Zaara to Amitabh Bachchan's Silsila; 7 timeless Bollywood movies to remember YRF founder

On Yash Chopra’s 93rd birth anniversary, we revisit his seven most iconic love stories. Each film showcased his unmatched ability to capture passion, longing, and the magic of love, leaving behind a legacy that continues to define Bollywood romance.

1. Daag : A Poem of Love (1973)

Yash Chopra’s first production under Yash Raj Films, Daag explored complex relationships and emotional depth. With Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, it set the tone for the kind of layered love stories Chopra would become known for.

2. Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

A film that beautifully weaved romance across generations. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee, Kabhi Kabhie celebrated poetry, longing, and destiny, making it one of Bollywood’s most soulful love sagas.

3. Silsila (1981)

Bold and ahead of its time, Silsila tackled themes of extramarital love with a sensitivity rarely seen in Hindi cinema. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan, it remains iconic for its emotional honesty and unforgettable music.

4. Chandni (1989)

With Sridevi in the lead, Chandni became the epitome of dreamy romance. Exotic locations, melodious songs, and Chopra’s signature chiffon-draped heroine redefined love on the big screen, reviving Bollywood’s romantic musicals.

5. Lamhe (1991)

One of Chopra’s most daring love stories, Lamhe explored romance that transcends age and time. Though unconventional in its era, it is now regarded as a cult classic for its sensitivity and Sridevi’s stellar double role.

6. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

A youthful, vibrant love story about soulmates and destiny, Dil To Pagal Hai connected instantly with the 90s audience. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor, it remains a defining musical romance of its time.

7. Veer- Zaara (2004)

Chopra’s last directorial masterpiece, Veer-Zaara is a heart-wrenching cross-border love story starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. With timeless music and soulful storytelling, it remains one of his most loved films.