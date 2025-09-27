Yash Chopra birth anniversary: Shah Rukh Khan's Veer-Zaara to Amitabh Bachchan's Silsila; 7 timeless Bollywood movies to remember YRF founder

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Odisha: PM Modi inaugurates Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, launches BSNL's indigenous 4G services in Rs 60000 crore projects

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands 'complete denuclearisation': 'Top priority...'

Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

IND vs SL: Why was Dasun Shanaka not given run out in Super Over? Here's what MCC law says

This luxurious train journey for Rs 21 lakh for 7 nights per person offers ‘Maharaja' like facilities, it runs from....; know complete itinerary, fare and more

Rise and Fall: Aarush Bhola clashes with Ashneer Grover, threatens to quit the show; watch

Was Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli’s cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood unplanned? Aryan Khan allegedly crafted…

Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha glams up in orange-pink 'Gujarati-style' lehenga choli for Navratri festivities; Videos of her dance with daughter Aadhya, mother-in-law goes viral, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...

Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands 'complete denuclearisation': 'Top priority...'

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands...

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Yash Chopra birth anniversary: Shah Rukh Khan's Veer-Zaara to Amitabh Bachchan's Silsila; 7 timeless Bollywood movies to remember YRF founder

On Yash Chopra’s 93rd birth anniversary, we revisit his seven most iconic love stories. Each film showcased his unmatched ability to capture passion, longing, and the magic of love, leaving behind a legacy that continues to define Bollywood romance.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 11:05 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Yash Chopra birth anniversary: Shah Rukh Khan's Veer-Zaara to Amitabh Bachchan's Silsila; 7 timeless Bollywood movies to remember YRF founder
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

1. Daag: A Poem of Love (1973)

Untitled-design-1Yash Chopra’s first production under Yash Raj Films, Daag explored complex relationships and emotional depth. With Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, it set the tone for the kind of layered love stories Chopra would become known for.

2. Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Untitled-design-2A film that beautifully weaved romance across generations. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee, Kabhi Kabhie celebrated poetry, longing, and destiny, making it one of Bollywood’s most soulful love sagas.

3. Silsila (1981)

Untitled-design-3Bold and ahead of its time, Silsila tackled themes of extramarital love with a sensitivity rarely seen in Hindi cinema. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan, it remains iconic for its emotional honesty and unforgettable music.

4. Chandni (1989)

Untitled-design-4With Sridevi in the lead, Chandni became the epitome of dreamy romance. Exotic locations, melodious songs, and Chopra’s signature chiffon-draped heroine redefined love on the big screen, reviving Bollywood’s romantic musicals.

5. Lamhe (1991)

One of Chopra’s most daring love stories, Lamhe explored romance that transcends age and time. Though unconventional in its era, it is now regarded as a cult classic for its sensitivity and Sridevi’s stellar double role.

6. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

A youthful, vibrant love story about soulmates and destiny, Dil To Pagal Hai connected instantly with the 90s audience. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor, it remains a defining musical romance of its time.

7. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Chopra’s last directorial masterpiece, Veer-Zaara is a heart-wrenching cross-border love story starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. With timeless music and soulful storytelling, it remains one of his most loved films.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Kapoor bought wedding rings for him, Sridevi; Arjun Kapoor asked him 'why don't you come home'
Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Kapoor bought wedding rings for him, Sridevi
Disha Patel: "Adaptation to new realities requires constant professional development"
Disha Patel on Tax Reforms and Professional Development
Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor
Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi
How Ankur Warikoo went from Rs 3 LPA to Rs 33 LPA in just 5 years
How Ankur Warikoo went from Rs 3 LPA to Rs 33 LPA in just 5 years
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement after Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Sharif, Munir: 'Trump 2.0 a completely different...'
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement after Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Sharif, Munir
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE