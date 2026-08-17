Yash calls this actor the 'invisible pillar' of Toxic; it's not Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth

Ahead of the release of Toxic, Yash has called Sudev Nair its "invisible pillar", praising his professionalism and key role in keeping the Geetu Mohandas film on track. Also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, Toxic hits theaters on August 26.

After multiple postponements, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally set to hit cinemas on August 26. Headlined by Yash in a double role as Raya and Ticket, the pan-India gangster drama also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles. However, Yash has singled out another actor, Sudev Nair, as the film's "invisible pillar."

At the film's grand trailer launch in Bengaluru recently, Yash praised Sudev's professionalism and commitment, calling him the film’s "invisible pillar" and revealing, "If not for Sudev, this movie wouldn't have happened. Every time somebody's dates could not be accommodated, he would make up for it." His words underline Sudev’s contribution not just as an actor, but also as someone who played a key role in keeping the ambitious production on track.

For Sudev, joining Toxic was never about the scale of the project, but about the people behind it. "I don't choose films by their scale. I choose them by the people making them. With Toxic, that was Geetu Mohandas, Rajiv Ravi and Yash, and I said yes before I had even read the full script," he said. Recalling Geetu's assurance that she would never let his talent go to waste, Sudev added, "That was all I needed. This is the largest canvas I have worked on, and I cannot wait for audiences to walk into it."

Sudev Nair has previously impressed audiences with performances in Anarkali, Ezra, Bheeshma Parvam, They Call Him OG, and Devara: Part 1. With Toxic, he takes on one of the biggest films of his career, sharing screen space with Yash and an ensemble cast in a film that has already generated considerable anticipation across India.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada. The film will also release in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, expanding its theatrical reach across India.

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