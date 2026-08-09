Yash ADMITS actors are 'insecure, selfish, uncomfortable' in ensemble film, thanks Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, Rukmini for making Toxic 'Indian project'

While speaking about the journey of Toxic, Yash expressed his gratitude to his leading ladies for setting aside their egos and insecurities and believing in their vision.

Actor-producer Yash is proud of his film Toxic and admitted that his ambitious project wouldn't have been possible if his co-stars hadn't let go of their egos and insecurities. Yash has stormed the internet and charmed his fans with the theatrical trailer of his upcoming action-drama Toxic. On Saturday, August 8, the Toxic team held a grand trailer launch event at AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru. It was attended by the primary cast and crew, including Rocking Star with his wife Radhika Pandit, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, director Geetu Mohandas, and KVN Productions' Venkat Narayana.

Yash admits actors have egos and insecurities

After revealing the trailer, the cast and crew shared their thoughts with the media and fans. When Yash took centre stage, he proudly boasted about Toxic being no longer a Kannada film, but an example of Indian cinema, with actors from different film industries coming together. He said, "Now it's more Kannada, Bollywood, Telugu; this is Indian cinema. This is the right example to see talented people from their respective industries."

Watch the trailer of Toxic

Yash further expressed his gratitude to Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, and Rukmini for surrendering to the vision of Toxic. While addressing them, Yash added how they let go of their selfishness for the film, "They are doing really great. This is an Indian film, where all the top stars, successful, talented people, have kept their insecurities, goals, or even sometimes their selfishness."

Why actors became selfish, Yash explains

The KGF star further emphasised why it's obvious for an actor to be self-centred. He said, "When you're working, you want to be the best. There have been so many instances when a lot of people come together; you do feel a little uncomfortable or insecure. So many things are happening. But this film was made because all of these lovely, talented, successful people kept their egos and other things aside." Yash concluded, "They just came with one cause- to put an Indian film on a global platform." Toxic will be releasing in cinemas on August 28, 2026, in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English.