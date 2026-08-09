FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Female fan forcefully kisses Nikita Rawal on lips at red carpet, video goes viral - Watch

Female fan forcefully kisses Nikita Rawal on lips at red carpet - Viral video

Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism: 'Is he really 15?'

Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism

NTA's Post-NEET Overhaul: Agency seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts

NTA seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts post-NEET row

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Yash ADMITS actors are 'insecure, selfish, uncomfortable' in ensemble film, thanks Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, Rukmini for making Toxic 'Indian project'

While speaking about the journey of Toxic, Yash expressed his gratitude to his leading ladies for setting aside their egos and insecurities and believing in their vision.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 12:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Yash ADMITS actors are 'insecure, selfish, uncomfortable' in ensemble film, thanks Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, Rukmini for making Toxic 'Indian project'
Yash at Toxic trailer launch (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-producer Yash is proud of his film Toxic and admitted that his ambitious project wouldn't have been possible if his co-stars hadn't let go of their egos and insecurities. Yash has stormed the internet and charmed his fans with the theatrical trailer of his upcoming action-drama Toxic. On Saturday, August 8, the Toxic team held a grand trailer launch event at AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru. It was attended by the primary cast and crew, including Rocking Star with his wife Radhika Pandit, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, director Geetu Mohandas, and KVN Productions' Venkat Narayana. 

Yash admits actors have egos and insecurities 

After revealing the trailer, the cast and crew shared their thoughts with the media and fans. When Yash took centre stage, he proudly boasted about Toxic being no longer a Kannada film, but an example of Indian cinema, with actors from different film industries coming together. He said, "Now it's more Kannada, Bollywood, Telugu; this is Indian cinema. This is the right example to see talented people from their respective industries." 

Watch the trailer of Toxic 

Yash further expressed his gratitude to Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, and Rukmini for surrendering to the vision of Toxic. While addressing them, Yash added how they let go of their selfishness for the film, "They are doing really great. This is an Indian film, where all the top stars, successful, talented people, have kept their insecurities, goals, or even sometimes their selfishness."

Why actors became selfish, Yash explains

The KGF star further emphasised why it's obvious for an actor to be self-centred. He said, "When you're working, you want to be the best. There have been so many instances when a lot of people come together; you do feel a little uncomfortable or insecure. So many things are happening. But this film was made because all of these lovely, talented, successful people kept their egos and other things aside." Yash concluded, "They just came with one cause- to put an Indian film on a global platform." Toxic will be releasing in cinemas on August 28, 2026, in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Female fan forcefully kisses Nikita Rawal on lips at red carpet, video goes viral - Watch
Female fan forcefully kisses Nikita Rawal on lips at red carpet - Viral video
Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism: 'Is he really 15?'
Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism
NTA's Post-NEET Overhaul: Agency seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts
NTA seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts post-NEET row
Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions? Actress breaks silence on viral video
Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions?
Viral video: Football match ball lands on highway, car crashes moments later
Viral video: Football match ball lands on highway, car crashes moments later
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement