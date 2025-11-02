FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s Haq faces legal trouble, Shah Bano’s family moves court to halt release

In their petition filed through lawyer Tauseef Warsi, the family alleged that HAQ hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community and portrays Sharia law in a derogatory and misogynistic manner.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 09:51 PM IST

Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s Haq faces legal trouble, Shah Bano’s family moves court to halt release
The legal heirs of Shah Bano Begum have knocked on the doors of the Indore High Court and demanded an immediate stay on the release of the upcoming film "Haqq". Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi are in the lead roles in this film. The film is slated to release on November 7.

In their petition filed through lawyer Tauseef Warsi, the family alleged that HAQ hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community and portrays Sharia law in a derogatory and misogynistic manner. He also claimed that the filmmakers had not taken any legal permission or consent from her heirs to portray the life or story of Shah Bano Begum.

The case is expected to be heard by the Indore High Court soon. The filmmakers are represented by Hitesh Jain of Result Law and Amit Naik of Naik & Naik.

Although the trailer of the film has been widely appreciated, HAQ has attracted public attention and debate even before its release.

An earlier report in India Today had stated that the legal heirs had sent a notice to the producers seeking a stay on the film's release. The notice accused the makers of showing Shah Bano's private life without permission, which is defamation of her and violation of her personality and publicity rights.

Tausif Z., a lawyer representing Begum's family. Warsi told India Today, "Since the film depicts the personal life of Shah Bano, and it is more than two hours long, we do not know what events are shown, or how they are depicted. Therefore, it is important to tell his legal heirs before the release of the film's story and main theme."

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartfelt apology: 'Have been advised by...'

 

