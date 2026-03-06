FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Yami Gautam sets record straight on Kriti Sanon's Zee Cine Awards win controversy: 'Isn’t true, not done...'

Yami addressed the controversy, explaining that the like was unintentional and may have occurred by accident. She highlighted that being tagged in countless posts daily can sometimes lead to inadvertent interactions with content.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 10:39 AM IST

Yami Gautam sets record straight on Kriti Sanon's Zee Cine Awards win controversy: 'Isn’t true, not done...'
Yami Gautam recently put out clarification on a 'liking' reel that criticised Kriti Sanon's Zee Cine Awards win for Best Actress. In the reel, social media users talked about award commenting that Yami deserved it for her performance in Haq. 

Yami Gautam reacts to 'liking' post bashing Kriti Sanon's Zee Cine Awards win

Taking to Instagram, Yami addressed the controversy, explaining that the like was unintentional and may have occurred by accident. She highlighted that being tagged in countless posts daily can sometimes lead to inadvertent interactions with content.

"It has come to my notice that I apparently 'liked' a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award function reference like any other tag. It isn't true and was definitely not done consciously; if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally," Yami posted on Instagram.She also dismissed allegations that her recent activity was a PR stunt."Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on. In the world of clickbait, it's tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that," Yami added."I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work (folded hand emoji)," she wrote.

What is the controversy?

Actor Kriti Sanon's Best Actress win for 'Tere Ishk Mein' at the recently held Zee Cine Awards in Mumbai sparked debate among cinema buffs, with many arguing that Yami Gautam's performance in 'Haq' was more deserving of the honour. After the awards ceremony, numerous netizens took to social media to critique the event and troll Kriti over her win. In the midst of the buzz, a post reportedly received a like from Yami's Instagram handle, which fueled widespread speculation online.

Meanwhile, Yami's 'Haq' was released on November 7, 2025, while Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' hit the theatres on November 28, 2025.Directed by Suparn S Varma, 'Haq' is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women's rights and maintenance laws in India. It also stars Emraan Hashmi as the lead.Speaking of 'Tere Ishk Mein', it's directed by Aanand L Rai. The film paired Kriti opposite Dhanush. It is a romantic drama about love that is passionate but also toxic.

 

(With ANI inputs)

