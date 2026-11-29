Yami Gautam turned 38 and celebrated with her husband, Aditya Dhar. Aditya called her the most beautiful woman he has ever known.

Yami Gautam turned 38 on November 28, and she celebrated her birthday in a quiet, loving way with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar. She shared pictures from the celebration and thanked everyone for their love and wishes, saying she felt grateful for all the blessings in her life.

A quiet, lovely birthday

In the pictures, Aditya looked good in a blue suit, while Yami looked sophisticated in a black ensemble with a long coat. In one photo, they are seen posing together while he holds her close. In another, Yami is seen contentedly posing among the numerous flower bouquets she was given. “Thank you so much for all the love & birthday wishes,” she wrote. “I am grateful for this blessing.”The celebration was simple and private, away from any big party just love, flowers and togetherness.

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Aditya’s heartfelt wish, Yami’s sweet reply

Aditya also shared vacation pictures with Yami and called her the most beautiful woman he has ever known. He said her smile lights up his entire world. “You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today,” he wrote. He praised the way she gives so much love to their family while giving her best to everything she does. “I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me!” he added, calling himself a ‘Yami paglu’.

Yami’s reply won everyone’s hearts. She commented, “Pl marry me. Thank you sooo much for everything, my love!!!! Forever #adityapaglu.”She also re-shared his post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My husband… my world. My Aditya.”