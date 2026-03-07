Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary'
Yami Gautam praised the trailer of Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, saying the film promises a grand cinematic experience and has already impressed her emotionally.
The trailer of the upcoming action film Dhurandhar 2 has created a lot of excitement among fans. After the trailer was released, actress Yami Gautam shared her reaction and praised the film’s team. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.
Yami Gautam expressed her joy through social media platforms after the trailer officially launched. She praised the makers, saying the trailer delivers a promise of an extensive cinematic experience. Theatrical film release, according to her, will provide audiences with a major festive celebration. The online response to Yami's reaction showed her fans appreciated her support for both the movie and its crew members.
Yami disclosed her viewing of the film, which she had seen before. She said the movie left a deep emotional impact on her. The actress felt intense emotionality because of the story and performances which she watched. She described the project as something special and appreciated the hard work put in by the cast and crew. Her reaction has increased curiosity among fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the movie.
The trailer shows Ranveer Singh in a powerful and intense character. His action scenes and serious expression have generated positive feedback from viewers. Fans believe that this role could be one of the most powerful performances of his career. The film includes popular actors who act alongside Ranveer, such as R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. Their presence adds more star power and excitement to the project.