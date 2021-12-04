Yahoo Year 2021 in Review: Sidharth Shukla and Kareena Kapoor Khan top India's 'Most Searched Celebrity' list

Yahoo has released its Year in Review (YIR) for India for 2021, which includes a list of the year's most notable personalities, newsmakers, and events based on users' daily search habits.

In terms of 'Most Searched Males', late Sidharth Shukla was at the top of the list. For the uninitiated, the actor died of cardiac arrest, leaving the world in a state of shock.

Salman Khan came in second, followed by Allu Arjun in 3rd spot. Fourth and fifth place went to Puneeth Rajkumar and late actor Dilip Kumar, respectively.

On this year's list, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who came in at No. 7 on the 'Most Searched Personality' list, was a notable new addition.

Kareena Kapoor was India's 'Most Searched Female' celebrity in 2021. Katrina Kaif came in second, following the success of her film 'Sooryavanshi'. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone took the third, fourth, and fifth spots on the list, respectively.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been in the headlines for both professional and personal reasons, was a new arrival at No. 10 on this year's list. The actress, who was praised for her performance in ‘The Family Man 2’, recently announced her split from Naga Chaitanya.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' topped the list of 'Most Searched Movies, TV Shows, and OTT Series,' with 'Radha Krishn' coming in second.