'Would like to apologize to Kim Kardashian for going public with something that was private matter: Kanye West

After Kim Kardashian's statement on Kanye West's bipolar disorder, the rapper has publicly apologised to his wife via his Twitter page. Kanye tweeted, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her as she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kim had taken to her Instagram story and wrote, "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Meanwhile, check out Kanye's tweet below:

Kim had also penned, "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure, and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder."

Kanye had earlier announced that he will be running for US presidential elections.