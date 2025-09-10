Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details and all you need to know

After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda, reveals actor 'flirted with many heroines, except...'

THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after MHA's threat reassessment, its name is...

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: 5 Indian celebrities, From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, who shared their mental health journeys

iPhone, iMac, iPad: What does 'i' in Apple products stand for? Know what Steve Jobs, other founders meant

PM Modi's meeting with his Japanese counterpart Ishiba Shigeru cements India, Japan's ‘next gen’ business ties; here's how

Anurag Kashyap birthday: From calling Amit Shah 'coward' to derogatory remarks on Brahmin community, filmmaker's 5 controversies that made headlines

Swedish health minister fainting on her first day in office caught live on camera, reason is..., video goes viral

Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights

Apple's new device is simply called iPhone Air, not iPhone 17 Air, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details and all you need to know

Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details

After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda, reveals actor 'flirted with many heroines, except...'

After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda

THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after MHA's threat reassessment, its name is...

THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: 5 Indian celebrities, From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, who shared their mental health journeys

Here are five Indian celebrities who have bravely spoken about their own experiences with mental health:

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: 5 Indian celebrities, From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, who shared their mental health journeys
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Every year on September 10, the world observes World Suicide Prevention Day. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about suicide, break the stigma around mental health, and encourage meaningful action to save lives.

World Suicide Prevention Day was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in collaboration with the WHO. Since then, it has become a vital platform to highlight the importance of compassion, understanding, and support for those in need.

For decades, People avoided talking about depression, anxiety, or trauma due to shame and social stigma. Thankfully, things are changing now. More individuals are speaking up, and celebrities, who have a powerful influence, are using their platforms to share their personal journeys of mental health.

Deepika Padukone

 In 2015, Deepika Padukone revealed her struggle with depression. She shared that she often felt constant sadness and exhaustion until her mother encouraged her to seek professional help. With the support of her family, friends, and counsellor, she recovered. She continues to advocate for mental health, saying, 'No life should be lost to mental illness.'

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve global milestones

Anushka Sharma

In 2015, actor Anushka Sharma openly admitted in an interview that she was on medication for anxiety. 'I have anxiety and I’m treating it,' she said. She also pointed out that there were cases of depression in her family. Anushka encouraged others to speak up and normalise mental health conversations.

Ileana D’Cruz

In 2016, Ileana D’Cruz struggled with Body Dysmorphic Disorder, anxiety, and depression. She recalled times when she would cry for hours, avoid going outside, and feel consumed by sadness. Eventually, she sought professional help. 

Alia Bhatt

Untitled-design-2

Alia Bhatt spoke about her mental health in 2019, revealing that she has experienced anxiety. Her openness made an impact, especially since her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, has also spoken publicly and written a book about her own struggles with depression.

Varun Dhawan

While filming his movie Badlapur, Varun Dhawan experienced depression-like symptoms. He shared that he was not clinically diagnosed, but admitted that he was heading in that direction. He sought medical help and emphasised that depression is a serious condition and should not be taken lightly.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan shares FIRST family photo with wife Natasha, daughter Lara: 'Me with my...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is rare 999 portal falling on 09 September 2025? How will it affect your love, career, life and more
What is rare 999 portal falling on 09 September 2025?
Sanjay Dutt REVEALS what happened after late fan gifted him Rs 159-crore property: 'Police called me and I was...'
Sanjay REVEALS what happened after late fan gifted him Rs 159-crore property
Video of Karnataka college students’ Bharatnatyam dance to Hanuman Chalisa goes viral: 'No offence...'
Video of Karnataka college students’ Bharatnatyam dance to Hanuman Chalisa goes
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul proposes to Natalia in sweet style, says 'I feel bad when you…', watch viral video
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul proposes to Natalia in sweet style, says I feel bad when...
US India tariff row: Donald Trump and PM Modi to resume negotiations: 'Our teams are working to...'
US India tariff row: Donald Trump to resume negotiations with PM Modi, says 'fee
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE