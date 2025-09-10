World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: 5 Indian celebrities, From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, who shared their mental health journeys

Here are five Indian celebrities who have bravely spoken about their own experiences with mental health:

Every year on September 10, the world observes World Suicide Prevention Day. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about suicide, break the stigma around mental health, and encourage meaningful action to save lives.

World Suicide Prevention Day was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in collaboration with the WHO. Since then, it has become a vital platform to highlight the importance of compassion, understanding, and support for those in need.

For decades, People avoided talking about depression, anxiety, or trauma due to shame and social stigma. Thankfully, things are changing now. More individuals are speaking up, and celebrities, who have a powerful influence, are using their platforms to share their personal journeys of mental health.

Deepika Padukone

In 2015, Deepika Padukone revealed her struggle with depression. She shared that she often felt constant sadness and exhaustion until her mother encouraged her to seek professional help. With the support of her family, friends, and counsellor, she recovered. She continues to advocate for mental health, saying, 'No life should be lost to mental illness.'

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve global milestones

Anushka Sharma

In 2015, actor Anushka Sharma openly admitted in an interview that she was on medication for anxiety. 'I have anxiety and I’m treating it,' she said. She also pointed out that there were cases of depression in her family. Anushka encouraged others to speak up and normalise mental health conversations.

Ileana D’Cruz

In 2016, Ileana D’Cruz struggled with Body Dysmorphic Disorder, anxiety, and depression. She recalled times when she would cry for hours, avoid going outside, and feel consumed by sadness. Eventually, she sought professional help.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt spoke about her mental health in 2019, revealing that she has experienced anxiety. Her openness made an impact, especially since her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, has also spoken publicly and written a book about her own struggles with depression.

Varun Dhawan

While filming his movie Badlapur, Varun Dhawan experienced depression-like symptoms. He shared that he was not clinically diagnosed, but admitted that he was heading in that direction. He sought medical help and emphasised that depression is a serious condition and should not be taken lightly.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan shares FIRST family photo with wife Natasha, daughter Lara: 'Me with my...'