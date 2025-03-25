The makers put their heart and soul to make a film project ideal and spending money on a particular scene is a part of their strategy. Just that sometimes, the budget goes out of hand.

Filmmakers across the world do everything in their powers to make their film projects believable and look good on the big screen. They leave no stone unturned to captivate the audience’s attention, and shooting on real locations is one of the tricks they adopt to make the magic happen.

Director Cameron Crowe made a film titled Vanilla Sky which changed the game of shooting on real location forever as one of its scenes turned out to be the most expensive in the history of films. The scene cost Crowe close to one million dollar, which is approximately Rs 85,000,000 in Indian currency today. The film starred one of the biggest heroes the world has ever seen—Tom Cruise.

In one of the scenes of Vanilla Sky, Cruise was supposed to enter the famous Times Square in the heart of New York. The scene required the whole area to be vacated and devoid of any human presence. The makers took permission from the authorities for a three-hour shooting window from 5 to 8AM on a Sunday morning. Because it’s one of the busiest markets in the world which remains full of people at all times, so the makers had to pay USD 1 million in compensation to make up for the losses. Vanilla Sky featured other prominent places of New York City in the film as well, including a tribute shot of the Twin Towers.

Cruise was at the peak of his stardom by 2001 when Vanilla Sky released. It featured Penelope Cruz opposite Cruise. There were also the reports of them secretly dating around the release of the film. The hype around the film was such that upon releasing it turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year and established Cruise as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.