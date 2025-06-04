Avengers: Doomsday, which has Robert Downey Jr returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the supervillain Doctor Doom, is the world's most expensive film with a mammoth budget of $1 billion, i.e. Rs 8500 crore. The Russo Brothers film will release on December 18, 2026.

With a massive budget of $447 million, i.e close to Rs 4200 crore, the 2015 Hollywood film Star Wars: The Force Awakens is the world's most expensive film to date. The highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, the fifth film in the Avengers series and the 39th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to become the world's most expensive film. Marvel has already spent $8 million or Rs 70 crore in pre-production, and the Hollywood trade experts have predicted that the production cost of the film would land between $600-$700 million. Reports suggest that the additional marketing and publicity expenses will take the final budget of Avengers: Doomsday to the mammoth figure of $1 billion, i.e. Rs 8500 crore.

The upcoming crossover event film has Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the supervillain Doctor Doom. Downey previously played the superhero Iron Man in ten MCU films. Avengers: Doomsday has more than 30 A-listers as it unites the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and the X-Men team against Doctor Doom. Hence, around $250 million, i.e. Rs 2100 crore has been spent only on the fees of the actors.

The ensemble cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Doomsday began filming in April 2025. It is slated to release on December 16, 2026. Its direct sequel titled Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres on December 17, 2027. Both the films will be directed by the Russo Brothers - Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously helmed Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as well. It is expected that Avengers: Secret Wars will also cost Marvel around $1 billion and before it begins production, Avengers: Doomsday is the world's most expensive movie. Both Doomsday and Secret Wars need to become massive blockbusters to earn profits at the global box office.

