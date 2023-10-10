To seek help is sign of courage: On World Mental Health Day, Gul Panag, Shruti Seth, Shweta Kawatraa talk mental health

On World Mental Health Day, actors Gul Panag, Shruti Seth, and Shweta Kawatraa talk about the significance of mental well-being.

October 10 is observed as the World Mental Health Day every year. Since 1992, when the World Federation of Mental Health first celebrated it, the day has meant to signify the importance of mental health awareness around the globe. This year, DNA spoke to three celebs, who are outspoken about their personal battles with mental health issues, about the day’s significance

Actresses Gul Panag, Shruti Seth, and Shweta Kawatraa are all advocates of mental health awareness. All three have communities on social community platform coto where they speak about wellness and mental health awareness. Gul’s community is called Free Your Mind, Shruti's is I Wish I Knew This Sooner, and Shweta’s community is called My Mental Wellness Journey.

Talking about the significance of mental well-being in her life, Gul says, “I started my journey towards mental health very late in life but I am glad that I did. I feel today people are more receptive and open to discussing mental health. It is equally important to take care of your mental health as much as you take care of your physical health.” Shruti reiterates this point saying a holistic well-being is only possible if physical fitness is complemented by mental well-being. “I have always believed that one has to live holistically for which it is important that your mind, body and spirit be in sync. Just like we take care of our physical health, be it with the right kind of diet, exercise, correct amount of sleep, hydration, I feel it is equally important to be just as focused on building a healthy mind,” she says.

To Gul, mental health is not a state but a journey that always needs efforts. “Mental health should be seen as a journey that requires consistent effort and constant awareness of one's state of mind. It's easier to say that one shouldn’t dwell on the negativities, but one small step towards gratitude and mindful living is a significant effort that allows you to focus on the positives of your life,” she says.

Shweta Kawatraa says it was her personal battles with postpartum depression that made her more aware of the importance of mental health. She recalls, “My postpartum depression was a realisation that we take our bodies for granted. This gave me a beautiful purpose to bring about important changes in my lifestyle. My mistakes became my life long learnings. I learnt how to better care for my body. Fitness is no more an external process for me.”

The actresses talk about the importance of identifying problematic patterns and then seeking help to break it. Shruti Seth says, “I spent the last two years studying, accumulating knowledge and getting the right kind of qualification to be able to contribute to a much larger conversation about mental health. I hope more and more people use their time and abilities to help take this conversation to a global scale. I hope all of us can give mental health the same kind of importance that we give to physical health.”

Shweta, on the other hand, emphasises on the importance of seeking professional help. “I suffered from mental health issues for over five years and it took me some time to realise what I am suffering through, and then breaking the taboo of seeing a psychiatrist,” she says, adding, “On World Mental Health Day, I want to send out a message to all expecting and new mothers that it is okay to acknowledge the mental health issues and take steps towards dealing with it and initiate the process of healing. Recognising the aspect of being vulnerable is not shameful. To accept and seek help is a sign of courage that requires one to make lifestyle changes to put you on the right track in your journey towards a mindful living.”