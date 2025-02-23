Sofia Vergara became the world's highest paid actress in 2020, even though when she had no films released in that year.

In 2020, a female star became the highest-paid actress in the world, even though she didn't have a single film released that year. 2020 was an unconventional year for films, as many actors missed out on significant paychecks due to the lack of major releases after March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Sofia Vergara starred in several TV shows that year, including the final season of Modern Family and its special, A Modern Farewell. She also became the judge of America's Got Talent season 15 that year. Sofia's earnings also included the money she got through the endorsement and licensing deals, including a line of jeans at Walmart and furniture at Rooms To Go. As per Forbes, these helped her earn $43 million, which is approximately Rs 3725000000, making her the world's highest-paid actress in 2020.

In the Forbes list of the highest-paid actresses in 2020, The New Year's Eve actress defeated Angelina Jolie, who earned $35.5 million and secured the second spot. Gal Gadot, Melissa McCarthy, and Meryl Streep took the next three spots in the list with their respective earnings of $31.5 million, $25 million, and $24 million. Margot Robbie and Emma Stone didn't feature in the top 10 list.

After Modern Family ended, Sofia Vergara has not held the title of the highest-paid actress in the world. She continues to judge America's Got Latent. She was last seen in the Netflix miniseries Griselda, in which she portrayed Griselda Blanco, a prominent Colombian drug lord who was known as the 'Godmother of Cocaine' in the 1980s.