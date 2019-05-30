World Cup 2019: India's 9 league matches to be screened in theatres like movies

Come June 5 and it will be cricket versus cinema in India. Audiences can watch 15 matches of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on the big screen at INOX cinemas. India’s nine league matches, semi finals and the finale will be shown in 25 screens in 12 cities across the country.

While this is the only multiplex chain that will broadcast the matches live, we hear that others are also working towards bringing the big sporting event to their screens. Says a source associated with another multiplex chain, “We are sorting out the licences. If all goes well, we should be able to.”

So, even as Salman Khan’s Eid release Bharat opens in cinemas on June 5, audiences in cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bengaluru, NCR (National Capital Region — Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad), Indore, Vadodara and Surat will catch India’s face-offs on the big screen. Since there’s no limit to the number of screens INOX can relay the WC matches at its properties, we hear they could increase the number by public demand, i.e. ticket sales.

Says an insider, “Considering that the World Cup is a big event that comes once in four years, there’s huge anticipation about India’s matches. In keeping with the buzz around the tournament and the response at the booking counters, we will increase the number of screens if required.”

Reiterating that cricket is religion in the country and the upcoming tournament is a big festival, Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Ltd, says, “We are glad that we will be able to generate the excitement and energy, much similar to watching a match live at a stadium. We are waiting to see hundreds of Indian cricket fans, watching the matches together, in the comfort of our auditoriums, and cheering for Team India.”

Optimistic that their giant screens across the country will take the anticipation around Team India’s matches and the hysteria of the World Cup to an all-new level, he adds, “We have been innovating with our content offering and the screening of World Cup matches is a massive milestone in this endeavour. We are sure that our beloved patrons are going to throng our multiplexes to feel this sporting thrill.”