World Comic Day 2025: 5 Bollywood films inspired by comics, from Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies to Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

World Comic Day 2025 is celebrated on 25 September every year, and what better way to enjoy this day than by looking at how comic books have shaped cinema culture across the world. From superheroes to slice-of-life tales, comics have always had a huge influence on films. One comic book series that has stood the test of time is Archie Comics. Its themes of love triangles, high school friendships, coming-of-age journeys, and youthful rivalries have inspired countless films and shows globally.

Here are five Bollywood films that draw inspiration from Archie comics:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Karan Johar’s directorial debut has one of Bollywood’s most iconic love triangles, a theme that feels straight out of comics. The film’s college backdrop, youthful energy, and emotional turns make it timeless.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002)

Kunal Kohli’s film explored how childhood friendships evolve into love. Hrithik Roshan’s Raj carries a fun-loving spirit, torn between two childhood friends. Rani Mukerji as Pooja is the affectionate and grounded figure, while Kareena Kapoor Khan as Tina is the stylish and confident one.

Ishq Vishk (2003)

Shahid Kapoor’s debut film portrays teenage confusion, peer pressure, and young love, making it an Archie-style coming-of-age story. The love triangle set in college life feels straight out of Riverdale.

Cocktail (2012)

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail explores the complexities of modern friendship and romance. Saif Ali Khan’s easy-going Gautam, caught between two contrasting women. The dynamic between the three characters highlights how Archie-like themes continue to resonate in contemporary cinema.

The Archies (2025)

Finally, Zoya Akhtar brings the actual Archie Comics characters to life in her Netflix adaptation. With Agastya Nanda as Archie, Suhana Khan as Veronica, Khushi Kapoor as Betty, and others forming the Riverdale gang.

