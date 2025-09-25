Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood celebs shines at Homebound Premiere's red carpet

Bhumi Pednekar's Weight Loss Journey: 5 simple habits to include in your routine that actually work

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar fights with Baseer Ali, BREAKS DOWN after taskmaster reveals..., reacts to fake allegations | Viral video

BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore deal for THIS fighter jet, its name is...

BIG boost to India's economy ahead of Dussehra, Diwali; likely to create 200000 jobs, here’s how

World Comic Day 2025: 5 Bollywood films inspired by comics, from Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies to Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Israel bombs refugee camp, 85 killed across Gaza Strip, women and children among dead

BIG boost for Noida, Greater Noida: PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025

Ambanis Navratri celebrations: Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta embody Gujarati richness on Antilia Garba night | Viral video

Bad news for China, Pakistan as India test fires THIS next gen missile from rail-based launcher, can strike targets thousands of kms away, is equipped with...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar fights with Baseer Ali, BREAKS DOWN after taskmaster reveals..., reacts to fake alle

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar fights with Baseer Ali, BREAKS DOWN after taskmaster r

BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore deal for THIS fighter jet, its name is...

BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore d

BIG boost to India's economy ahead of Dussehra, Diwali; likely to create 200000 jobs, here’s how

BIG boost to India's economy ahead of Dussehra, Diwali; likely to create 200000

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

World Comic Day 2025: 5 Bollywood films inspired by comics, from Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies to Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

On World Comic Day 2025, revisit five Bollywood films that echo the themes, love triangles, and friendships inspired by Comics.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

World Comic Day 2025: 5 Bollywood films inspired by comics, from Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies to Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    World Comic Day 2025 is celebrated on 25 September every year, and what better way to enjoy this day than by looking at how comic books have shaped cinema culture across the world. From superheroes to slice-of-life tales, comics have always had a huge influence on films. One comic book series that has stood the test of time is Archie Comics. Its themes of love triangles, high school friendships, coming-of-age journeys, and youthful rivalries have inspired countless films and shows globally.

    Here are five Bollywood films that draw inspiration from Archie comics:

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

    Karan Johar’s directorial debut has one of Bollywood’s most iconic love triangles, a theme that feels straight out of comics. The film’s college backdrop, youthful energy, and emotional turns make it timeless.

    Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002)

    Kunal Kohli’s film explored how childhood friendships evolve into love. Hrithik Roshan’s Raj carries a fun-loving spirit, torn between two childhood friends. Rani Mukerji as Pooja is the affectionate and grounded figure, while Kareena Kapoor Khan as Tina is the stylish and confident one.

    Ishq Vishk (2003)

    Shahid Kapoor’s debut film portrays teenage confusion, peer pressure, and young love, making it an Archie-style coming-of-age story. The love triangle set in college life feels straight out of Riverdale.

    ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani

    Cocktail (2012)

    Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail explores the complexities of modern friendship and romance. Saif Ali Khan’s easy-going Gautam, caught between two contrasting women. The dynamic between the three characters highlights how Archie-like themes continue to resonate in contemporary cinema.

    The Archies (2025)

    Finally, Zoya Akhtar brings the actual Archie Comics characters to life in her Netflix adaptation. With Agastya Nanda as Archie, Suhana Khan as Veronica, Khushi Kapoor as Betty, and others forming the Riverdale gang.

    ALSO READ: Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide, from PK to 3 idiots

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    UPI Alert: New banking rules for PhonePe, GPay, Paytm users from..., know what will change for you
    New banking rules for PhonePe, GPay, Paytm users from..., know what will change
    How Deepika Padukone’s trainer keeps her fit despite a hectic schedule?
    How Deepika Padukone’s trainer keeps her fit despite a hectic schedule?
    IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav star as India seal final spot with 41-run win over Bangladesh
    Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav star as India seal final spot with
    Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor fear clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1? Varun Dhawan reveals: 'Hum bas apni film pe..'
    Karan Johar fears clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1
    IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?
    IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ind
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
    Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
    From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE