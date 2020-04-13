'Won't get married again, but open to being in relationship': Chahatt Khanna on dating rumours with Mika Singh

Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna's dating rumours are not dying since the time it hit the headlines from the past couple of days. Reason? Their social media posts with each other. The television actor has been mentioning 'quarantine love' and also cooked for the singer according to her latest Instagram posts and stories. The duo is also collaborating for a music video and it seems the 'rumoured romance' can also be a publicity stunt.

When asked about it by Bombay Times. Chahatt stated, "We are not using each other for publicity. Yes, I am posting pictures of the single, which is titled 'Quarantine Love', but that’s about it. I don’t think either of us needs to resort to such tactics for publicity."

She went on to praise Mika and said, "Mika is caring, genuine and I like him for the person that he is. But for now, we are just friends. I have made up my mind that I won’t get married again, but I am open to being in a relationship. I won’t hold myself back from it. I don’t know what the future holds for us, but if it has to happen, it will."

While Singh addressed the dating rumours by saying, "Chahatt is a caring and loving person. She is very genuine and that’s what I like about her. We were just posting stories tagging each other, but if people think that we are in a relationship, so be it. It’s personal and also too early to talk about something at such an initial stage."