Woman who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape assaulted in Andheri

The woman who has accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of rape and extortion, was allegedly attacked by two bike-borne men on Saturday around 6.20 am. The complainant was on her routine morning walk when the incident happened. The due attacked her with a knife and threw a letter which said: 'Take The Case Back'. The victim approached the Oshiwara police and registered a complaint after the attack.

The woman told the cops that the rider had worn a helmet while the pillion had a mask. The assailant slashed her arm and shouted at her. "The biker was carrying a plastic bottle. He threatened to throw acid on her face if she did withdraw the case," said Sheetal Pandya, advocate of the complainant.

After the incident, the victim went to Siddharth Hospital for medical treatment and later lodged an FIR. The police are going through the CCTV footage in the area. "We have registered a case under section 324, 506(ii) and 34 of IPC," said a police officer.

The victim is an astrologer by profession. She has accused Oberoi of raping her and filming the act to extort money from her. Based on her complaint, the Oshiwara police swung into action and arrested Oberoi on May 06, and since then, he has been in jail custody.

