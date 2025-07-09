Woman had miscarriage while watching this horror film; audiences fainted, vomitted inside theatres, still became blockbuster, earned Rs...

The Exorcist also became the first horror film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and was also nominated for nine other awards. The Exorcist eventually won two Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound.

From the 1960 cult classic Psycho to the 2013 popular supernatural drama The Conjuring and from the 1980 mind-bending drama The Shinig to the 2018 distinctive psychological movie The Hereditary, there have been many outstanding horror films that have redefined the genre across the years. However, one horror film led to dangerous consequences with people who watched it on the big screen. While one woman is said to have had her miscarriage while watching it, several audience members fainted and vomitted inside the theatres. The film being talked about is the 1973 supernatural horror drama The Exorcist.



The Exorcist plot details

The Exorcist was directed by William Friedkin and was based on the 1971 novel of the same name written by William Peter Blatty. The film's synopsis reads as, "When young Regan (Linda Blair) starts acting odd - levitating, speaking in tongues - her worried mother (Ellen Burstyn) seeks medical help, only to hit a dead end. A local priest (Jason Miller), however, thinks the girl may be seized by the devil. The priest makes a request to perform an exorcism, and the church sends in an expert (Max von Sydow) to help with the difficult job."



The Exorcist budget, box office, and Oscars

After becoming a phenomenon around the time of its release, the film went on to become a blockbuster. Made in just around $12 million, The Exorcist grossed $193 million at the end of its original theatrical run and has a lifetime gross of $441 million with subsequent re-releases. The William Friedkin directorial also became the first horror film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and was also nominated for nine other awards. The Exorcist eventually won two Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound.



The Exorcist franchise

The success of The Exorcist led to the creation of the horror media franchise with six sequels and a TV series. Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977), The Exorcist III (1980), Exorcist: The Beginning (2004), Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005), and The Exorcist: Believer (2023) are the films in the franchise with an untitled film in development. Serving as a direct sequel to the 1973 original film, the TV series The Exorcist also had its two seasons releasing in 2016 and 2017 before being cancelled.

