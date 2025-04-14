Randeep Hooda recently opened up about his past remark, clarifying he has no animosity towards Kangana Ranaut. He mentioned he felt a strong connection to Alia Bhatt due to their work on Highway.

Randeep Hooda, who is making waves with his antagonist role in Sunny Deol’s Jaat, recently addressed his old tweet targeting Kangana Ranaut. In his latest revelation, he confirmed that his old tweet was indeed meant for Kangana, who slammed his Highway co-star Alia Bhatt. In the said tweet, he showered words of support to Alia, saying that he is happy that she is not letting ‘opinions of occasional actors and chronic victims affect’ her.



Randeep Hooda breaks silence on his old tweet targeting Kangana Ranaut

In the recent podcast interview, Randeep opened up about his past remark, clarifying he has no animosity towards Kangana. He mentioned he felt a strong connection to Alia Bhatt due to their work on Highway. "Mujhe ye achchha nahi lagta ki aap apna tuta bajane ke liye kisi aur ko neecha dikhao" (I don't like it when you belittle others to boost yourself). He added that Kangana is a good actor, but such behavior doesn't suit her.

Further, Randeep spoke about his bond with Kangana, including a dream he once had about her. “I’ve worked with her in a couple of movies, and it’s okay. It’s not too close. Kabhi kabhi baatchit ho jaati hai. Infact ek din mujhe sapna aaya, jab Indira Gandhi aur unki picture aane wali thi, sapna aaya ki main aur woh dono bachche hain chhote aur aapas mein baatein kar rahe hain. Maine usko bheja tha message. Boli bohot sweet hai,” he said.



Randeep Hooda's visit to a local theatre, his ancestral home

Meanwhile, Randeep recently made a surprise visit to a local theatre in Chandigarh, where his latest hit film Jaat was being screened. He then headed to his ancestral home in Rohtak, tagging it as the "heart of Jaat land." In "Jaat," Randeep plays the antagonist Ranatunga, opposite Sunny Deol. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, has collected Rs 40.25 crore since its release on April 10. The movie also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and features a special dance number by Urvashi Rautela.