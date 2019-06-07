Within a year of divorce, Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal starts dating badminton star Jwala Gutta

Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal, last year got divorced with his wife Rajini Natraj after seven years of marriage. The estranged couple has a son named Aryan born in the year 2017. Now soon after separating from his wife, Vishnu has moved on and started dating none other than ace badminton player Jawala Gutta. The Ratsasan actor took to his Twitter page and shared a couple of selfies posing with Jwala sparking dating rumours.

When Bombay Times asked him about it, he confirmed the relationship and stated, "Jwala and I have known each other for a year or so now. We have a lot of common friends. So, we often spend time together with them."

Vishnu added, "Yes, we like each other as individuals and anything beyond that, at this point of time, is too early for me to comment."

Earlier in an interview with The Hindu, Vishnu had opened up about his divorce with Rajini. He had said, "One thing I have realised is that there are no certainties. Anything can happen anytime. The one thing I thought was pucca was my marriage. That is not there anymore." He also said, "I still cannot understand what happened."

Vishnu went on to share that his flirting nature with co-stars to improve his onscreen presence affected his relationship with his partner. He added, "That's when things started going wrong. The question of 'You've changed' came into being. Somewhere along it became, 'No, I did not marry this guy.'"