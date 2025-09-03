With Shilpa Shetty closing Bastian, here are other Bollywood celebs who’ve made their mark in the restaurant biz

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...
'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying
How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose
Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome another baby boy, say eldest son Zehaan 'is overjoyed to share his kingdom'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....
J-K weather update: Incessant rains trigger flood-like situation, several rivers in spate, IMD issues red alert warnings for...
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate
ENTERTAINMENT
Shilpa Shetty has announced the closure of her Bandra restaurant Bastian, a celeb-favourite spot known for its luxe vibe. But she isn’t the only Bollywood star in the food business, here are other celebrity-owned restaurants you should know about.
Veteran actor Dharmendra reportedly owns He-Man in Karnal, Haryana. The restaurant, located on the highway, is designed as a dhaba-style eatery with a modern twist and is a favourite stopover for travellers.
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle founded Asha’s, a chain of contemporary Indian restaurants. The first outlet opened in Dubai, and since then, the brand has expanded to the UK, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, offering a taste of India with a global touch.
Suniel Shetty once owned a popular resto-bar in Mumbai called H2O. After enjoying a successful run, he revamped it and reopened under a new identity as Little Italy, a well-loved Italian vegetarian dining chain.
Actor Bobby Deol owns Someplace Else, a stylish restaurant and lounge in Mumbai. Known for its chic interiors and lively vibe, it quickly became a go-to spot for youngsters and party lovers.
Filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the owners of Neuma, a bungalow-turned-restaurant located in South Mumbai’s posh Colaba area. With its aesthetic design and fine dining menu, Neuma has emerged as one of the city’s trendiest hotspots.
Jacqueline Fernandez co-owns Kaema Sutra, a plush Sri Lankan restaurant at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo. The eatery offers modern Sri Lankan cuisine with a contemporary twist, reflecting Jacqueline’s cultural roots.
Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta own Gustoso, a fine-dining Italian restaurant in Mumbai. Famous for its Neapolitan pizzas and handmade pastas, it has carved a niche for itself among Italian food lovers.