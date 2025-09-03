With Shilpa Shetty closing Bastian, here are other Bollywood celebs who’ve made their mark in the restaurant biz

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose

Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai

China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome another baby boy, say eldest son Zehaan 'is overjoyed to share his kingdom'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....

J-K weather update: Incessant rains trigger flood-like situation, several rivers in spate, IMD issues red alert warnings for...

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG..

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

With Shilpa Shetty closing Bastian, here are other Bollywood celebs who’ve made their mark in the restaurant biz

Shilpa Shetty has announced the closure of her Bandra restaurant Bastian, a celeb-favourite spot known for its luxe vibe. But she isn’t the only Bollywood star in the food business, here are other celebrity-owned restaurants you should know about.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 12:54 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

With Shilpa Shetty closing Bastian, here are other Bollywood celebs who’ve made their mark in the restaurant biz
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dharmendra

Untitled-design-1Veteran actor Dharmendra reportedly owns He-Man in Karnal, Haryana. The restaurant, located on the highway, is designed as a dhaba-style eatery with a modern twist and is a favourite stopover for travellers.

Asha Bhosle

Untitled-design-2Legendary singer Asha Bhosle founded Asha’s, a chain of contemporary Indian restaurants. The first outlet opened in Dubai, and since then, the brand has expanded to the UK, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, offering a taste of India with a global touch.

Suniel Shetty

Untitled-design-3Suniel Shetty once owned a popular resto-bar in Mumbai called H2O. After enjoying a successful run, he revamped it and reopened under a new identity as Little Italy, a well-loved Italian vegetarian dining chain.

Bobby Deol

Untitled-design-4Actor Bobby Deol owns Someplace Else, a stylish restaurant and lounge in Mumbai. Known for its chic interiors and lively vibe, it quickly became a go-to spot for youngsters and party lovers.

Karan Johar

Untitled-design-5Filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the owners of Neuma, a bungalow-turned-restaurant located in South Mumbai’s posh Colaba area. With its aesthetic design and fine dining menu, Neuma has emerged as one of the city’s trendiest hotspots.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Untitled-design-6Jacqueline Fernandez co-owns Kaema Sutra, a plush Sri Lankan restaurant at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo. The eatery offers modern Sri Lankan cuisine with a contemporary twist, reflecting Jacqueline’s cultural roots.

Juhi Chawla

Untitled-design-8Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta own Gustoso, a fine-dining Italian restaurant in Mumbai. Famous for its Neapolitan pizzas and handmade pastas, it has carved a niche for itself among Italian food lovers.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit, invites bids from companies with turnover of more than Rs 3000000000
BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth, lavish homes, car collections, more
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth
Maruti Suzuki launches new mid-size SUV Victoris, looks to challenge Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos: Check design, features, bookings, prices
Maruti Suzuki launches new mid-size SUV Victoris, looks to challenge Hyundai Cre
Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya, she was dropped for this 'bizzare' reason, years later Sooraj Barjatya met her and..
Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya
Viral video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found love again, holds Raj Nidimoru's hand while enjoying Dubai? Fans react
Samantha has found love again, holds Raj Nidimoru's hand while enjoying Dubai?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE