With Shilpa Shetty closing Bastian, here are other Bollywood celebs who’ve made their mark in the restaurant biz

Shilpa Shetty has announced the closure of her Bandra restaurant Bastian, a celeb-favourite spot known for its luxe vibe. But she isn’t the only Bollywood star in the food business, here are other celebrity-owned restaurants you should know about.

Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra reportedly owns He-Man in Karnal, Haryana. The restaurant, located on the highway, is designed as a dhaba-style eatery with a modern twist and is a favourite stopover for travellers.

Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle founded Asha’s, a chain of contemporary Indian restaurants. The first outlet opened in Dubai, and since then, the brand has expanded to the UK, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, offering a taste of India with a global touch.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty once owned a popular resto-bar in Mumbai called H2O. After enjoying a successful run, he revamped it and reopened under a new identity as Little Italy, a well-loved Italian vegetarian dining chain.

Bobby Deol

Actor Bobby Deol owns Someplace Else, a stylish restaurant and lounge in Mumbai. Known for its chic interiors and lively vibe, it quickly became a go-to spot for youngsters and party lovers.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the owners of Neuma, a bungalow-turned-restaurant located in South Mumbai’s posh Colaba area. With its aesthetic design and fine dining menu, Neuma has emerged as one of the city’s trendiest hotspots.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez co-owns Kaema Sutra, a plush Sri Lankan restaurant at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo. The eatery offers modern Sri Lankan cuisine with a contemporary twist, reflecting Jacqueline’s cultural roots.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta own Gustoso, a fine-dining Italian restaurant in Mumbai. Famous for its Neapolitan pizzas and handmade pastas, it has carved a niche for itself among Italian food lovers.