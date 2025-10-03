Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

India, China restore relationship, MEA confirms ‘normalisation’ after resuming direct flights to China, ‘This is in line with...’

India’s billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring...; know details here

Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case

BIG trouble for Elon Musk: Tesla sued for faulty design after California student killed in Cybertruck crash

India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel slams maiden Test century, dedicates it to Kargil war hero father – Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA

Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs ...

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be affected? Key points here

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

Bollywood has given us some of the best male dancers, like Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. Now, Rohit Saraf joins this elite group, impressing audiences with his performance in *Panwadi* from *Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari*. Here are six dancers who continue to steal the spotlight

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 06:01 PM IST

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood is home to some of the most talented dancers who don’t just follow steps but make the music their own. These actors flow with the rhythm, transforming every performance into a natural dance that captivates audiences. From Shahid Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh, these actors have carved their own unique style. And now, Rohit Saraf is stepping into the spotlight, joining the ranks of the best dancers in Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan

Untitled-design-5

Hrithik Roshan is in a league of his own when it comes to effortless dancing. Known for his precision, grace, and charisma, Hrithik has mesmerised audiences with his performances in songs like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Senorita, Bang Bang, Ghungroo, and Dhoom Again. His latest hit, Janaab-e-Aali, proves that his fanbase for dance continues to grow. Hrithik makes every movement look effortless, and his energy brings life to every dance floor.

Rohit Saraf

Untitled-design-8

Rohit Saraf is the latest actor to join the ranks of Bollywood’s best dancers. His performance in the song Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has taken the internet by storm. With his free-flowing energy and natural expressions, Rohit brings a fresh vibe to the dance scene. His ability to connect with the music and make the moves feel organic has already earned him admiration, and this is just the beginning of his dance journey.

Ranveer Singh

Untitled-design-6

Ranveer Singh is a dynamo on the dance floor, known for his high-energy performances. Songs like Tattad Tattad, Khalibali, Ainvayi Ainvayi, and What Jhumka? are just a few examples of his dynamic style. Ranveer has a unique ability to blend different dance styles, from Kathak in Dhindhora Baje Re to contemporary moves, making him a versatile performer.

Shahid Kapoor

Untitled-design-10

Shahid Kapoor has been unbeatable when it comes to smooth, flowing dance movements. Whether it's his energetic performance in Dhan Te Nan, his Punjabi flair in Nagada Nagada, or the soft, romantic moves in Akhiyaan Gulaab, Shahid’s dance is always a visual treat. His natural ease on the dance floor sets him apart.

Tiger Shroff

Untitled-design-7

Tiger Shroff has often been compared to the iconic Michael Jackson, with his exceptional agility and precision. His performances in songs like Whistle Baja, The Hook Up Song, and Jai Jai Shiv Shankar prove his prowess. Tiger’s sharp moves and charismatic presence make him a standout performer.

Ishaan Khatter

Untitled-design-9

Ishaan Khatter has explored a wide variety of dance genres. From retro styles in Main Parwaana to freeform movements in Zingaat and Tehas Nehas, Ishaan’s dance reflects his versatility. His unique energy and vibe always draw attention, making him a rising star in Bollywood’s dance scene.

These actors, Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Ishaan Khatter, have proven that dance is an integral part of their performances. Their natural talent and dedication continue to inspire, making them the true kings of Bollywood dance.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This hotel has replaced alarm clock with something better to wake you up in the morning
This hotel has replaced alarm clock with something better to wake you up in the
Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to..., know what happened
Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to...,
Dogecoin Price Expected To Drop Below $0.15 In Q4 As Utility Altcoins Such As Remittix Take Centre Stage
DOGE Q4 Warning: Price Under $0.15 as Utility Altcoin Remittix Gains Focus
When Twinkle Khanna revealed about her daughter Nitara's brown skin insecurities: 'I told her...'
When Twinkle Khanna revealed about her daughter Nitara's brown skin insecurities
IPL feud resurfaces as LSG celebrates Indian stars, snubs KL Rahul’s Ahmedabad Test century vs West Indies
IPL feud resurfaces as LSG celebrates Indian stars, snubs KL Rahul’s Ahmedabad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE