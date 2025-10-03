With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

Bollywood has given us some of the best male dancers, like Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. Now, Rohit Saraf joins this elite group, impressing audiences with his performance in *Panwadi* from *Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari*. Here are six dancers who continue to steal the spotlight

Bollywood is home to some of the most talented dancers who don’t just follow steps but make the music their own. These actors flow with the rhythm, transforming every performance into a natural dance that captivates audiences. From Shahid Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh, these actors have carved their own unique style. And now, Rohit Saraf is stepping into the spotlight, joining the ranks of the best dancers in Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is in a league of his own when it comes to effortless dancing. Known for his precision, grace, and charisma, Hrithik has mesmerised audiences with his performances in songs like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Senorita, Bang Bang, Ghungroo, and Dhoom Again. His latest hit, Janaab-e-Aali, proves that his fanbase for dance continues to grow. Hrithik makes every movement look effortless, and his energy brings life to every dance floor.

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf is the latest actor to join the ranks of Bollywood’s best dancers. His performance in the song Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has taken the internet by storm. With his free-flowing energy and natural expressions, Rohit brings a fresh vibe to the dance scene. His ability to connect with the music and make the moves feel organic has already earned him admiration, and this is just the beginning of his dance journey.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a dynamo on the dance floor, known for his high-energy performances. Songs like Tattad Tattad, Khalibali, Ainvayi Ainvayi, and What Jhumka? are just a few examples of his dynamic style. Ranveer has a unique ability to blend different dance styles, from Kathak in Dhindhora Baje Re to contemporary moves, making him a versatile performer.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has been unbeatable when it comes to smooth, flowing dance movements. Whether it's his energetic performance in Dhan Te Nan, his Punjabi flair in Nagada Nagada, or the soft, romantic moves in Akhiyaan Gulaab, Shahid’s dance is always a visual treat. His natural ease on the dance floor sets him apart.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff has often been compared to the iconic Michael Jackson, with his exceptional agility and precision. His performances in songs like Whistle Baja, The Hook Up Song, and Jai Jai Shiv Shankar prove his prowess. Tiger’s sharp moves and charismatic presence make him a standout performer.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter has explored a wide variety of dance genres. From retro styles in Main Parwaana to freeform movements in Zingaat and Tehas Nehas, Ishaan’s dance reflects his versatility. His unique energy and vibe always draw attention, making him a rising star in Bollywood’s dance scene.

These actors, Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Ishaan Khatter, have proven that dance is an integral part of their performances. Their natural talent and dedication continue to inspire, making them the true kings of Bollywood dance.