Entertainment

'With heavy heart...': Kamal Haasan announces he will not host Bigg Boss Tamil 8, pens emotional note

Kamal Haasan has been a part of Bigg Boss Tamil since it first aired in 2007.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 08:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'With heavy heart...': Kamal Haasan announces he will not host Bigg Boss Tamil 8, pens emotional note
(Image credit: Instagram)
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has announced that he will not be hosting the upcoming eighth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Taking to his X account, Haasan shared that he needs to step away from the show due to prior commitments in cinema.

In his statement, Kamal wrote, "Dear Viewers, With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I'm unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He also expressed his gratitude towards the audience, saying, "I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is at the core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India."

Reflecting on his experience, Haasan added, "Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this learning experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show for our time together. Lastly, I would like to thank the wonderful team at Vijay TV, as well as every crew member who has been involved in making this enterprise a grand success. I am sure this season will be yet another success (sic)."

Kamal Haasan has been a part of Bigg Boss Tamil since it first aired in 2007. The actor has consistently hosted every season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The new host for 'Bigg Boss Tamil 8' has yet to be announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
