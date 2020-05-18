'Wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier deactivates her Instagram page

Priya Prakash Varrier became a viral sensation about two years back with just 'wink' from a teaser of her debut film, Oru Adaar Love. Her Instagram page gained more than a million followers in a jiffy and she was approached for several brand endorsements soon after that. However, she also had to face the wrath of the instant fame with trolls constantly commenting on her posts. Now, during the ongoing lockdown, she deactivated her Instagram page.

Confirming this 'temporary' decision, Priya's dad stated to Bombay Times, "Yes, she has taken a conscious decision to deactivate her Instagram account as she needed a break from all that screen-time. However, this is only temporary. Whenever she feels like it, she can rejoin the platform."

While a source told the daily, "She likely deactivated the account because she wants to be taken seriously as an actress, rather than be sidelined as a social media influencer. It is difficult to see why else she would do this at such a time when everyone is spending time online."

Earlier during an interaction with the daily, Priya had spoken about her instant fame stating, "Not really. I became an internet sensation overnight and it took me a lot of time to realise what was happening with me. I remember a night before the song released, I was anxiously waiting to watch myself as there was a little bit of me shown in the song. I was in it for just 20 to 30 seconds. I was tense as I didn’t know how it would look, finally. It was supposed to release in the evening and I was waiting to get the link and share it with my friends and family. I finally managed to get the link from a friend, watched myself in the song, shared it with all my acquaintances and then happily went off to sleep."