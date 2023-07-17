Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

On Monday, Wimbledon celebrated Carlos Alcaraz's win and recreated the poster of actor Vijay's film Master.

On July 16, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia ended Wimbledon 2023 with his spectacle win against 23-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic. Celebrating him, the official page of Wimbledon recreated the actor Vijay's Tamil film 'Master' poster with Carlos Alcaraz.

Sharing the poster, the page wrote, “MASTER A NEW OF #Wimbledon.” This came as a surprise for Tamil fans. One of the fans wrote, “Probably the biggest Tennis sporting event in the world referring to India's biggest current Superstar is incredible! INDIAN CINEMA's reach #Master #Leo @actorvijay.. Vamos Carlos! #Wimbledon.”

The second person commented, “Welcome to vj mafia Wimbledon.” The third one said, “The new bull on the court. Amazing caliber and personality. Lot more to come from #Alcaraz in the future. But also kudos to #Djokovic for his capacity to tackle almost anything that one throws at him. What a treat it was!” The fourth person commented, “The biggest tennis tournament in the world #Wimbledon has posted a picture of Wimbledon 2023 Winner #CarlosAlcaraz, taking inspiration from India's biggest current superstar #Vijay's #Master poster. The reach of @actorvijay on a global level. Leo.”

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old's powerful groundstrokes and delicate finesse have captivated audiences throughout the tournament, making him the fourth active male player to claim the prestigious trophy at the All England Club, joining the ranks of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

Seven-time champion Djokovic got off to a scorching start in south-west London, but Alcaraz showed incredible resilience to secure a crucial second-set tie-break before fending off Djokovic's comeback and claiming the title. The match between the two players was filled with thrilling exchanges on the pristine London grass, captivating the crowd on Centre Court.

Defeating Djokovic at Wimbledon, where the Serbian was aiming for his fifth consecutive title, was no easy task for Alcaraz. After being outplayed in the first set, the Spaniard showcased his composure on the grand stage by mounting a remarkable comeback, handing Djokovic only his second defeat in 81 Wimbledon matches when he had won the opening set.