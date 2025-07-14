Wimbledon celebrates Jannik Sinner's historic win with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan-inspired post

Jana Nayagan is especially significant as it marks the grand finale in Thalapathy Vijay's illustrious film career. The H. Vinoth directorial also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Prakash Raj.

In an unprecedented crossover of cinema and sport, Wimbledon has paid tribute to Indian cinema for the very first time - honouring Thalapathy Vijay and his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The occasion? One of the most legendary Wimbledon finals ever, where Jannik Sinner emerged victorious in an electrifying clash against Carlos Alcaraz, and became the first Italian to win a Wimbledon singles title.

As the crowd roared and Centre Court witnessed history, Wimbledon’s official social media handle dropped a surprise post that sent fans into a frenzy. The visual mirrored Jana Nayagan’s iconic Republic Day poster, with Sinner striking a powerful selfie pose with his trophy, echoing Vijay’s own image in the film's teaser art.

The post was aptly captioned "The First Roar," inspired by the thunderous BGM composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This marks the first time Wimbledon has saluted an Indian actor and film, making Jana Nayagan the first Indian cinematic reference to be immortalised by the historic sports institution.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is gearing up for a global release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal. The film is especially significant as it marks the grand finale in Thalapathy Vijay's illustrious film career. The H. Vinoth directorial also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Prakash Raj.

In February 2024, Vijay launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and announced his decision to quit films. A part of his statement read, "Politics is not a hobby. It's my deepest desire. I want to involve myself completely. Hence, I will complete one more film that I am committed to and become a full-fledged politician. This is how I'd pay my debts to the people of Tamil Nadu."

