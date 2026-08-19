Will Smith to play villain opposite Allu Arjun in Raaka? Shah Rukh Khan reportedly set for cameo in Atlee film

As per the latest reports, Hollywood star Will Smith will be playing the primary antagonist in Raaka, headlined by Allu Arjun and helmed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan is also rumoured to shoot a special cameo for the much-awaited sci-fi extravaganza, which also features Deepika Padukone.

Helmed by Atlee and headlined by Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, Raaka is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. As per the latest reports, the sci-fi epic extravaganza is now going to get more bigger with Hollywood star Will Smith joining in as the antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan is also rumoured to play a crucial cameo in the much-awaited film. The Oscar-winning actor will shoot his portions in an overseas schedule scheduled after September. Shah Rukh will join the Raaka team after he finishes shooting for his next release King.

A source close to the project told Mid-Day, "Will Smith’s dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg. Shah Rukh will also join the international schedule at some point. He is currently shooting the final song for King, and will face the camera for Raaka after September."

Back in April on the occasion of Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, the makers revealed the title and the first look of the Atlee directorial. Its first-poster featured the National Award-winning actor in a hybrid, beast-like bald look, which suggested that Arjun might be playing a werewolf-inspired character. The look was captioned, "Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits."

Though the plot details of Raaka have been heavily guarded, leaked reports have stated that Allu Arjun will be seen in triple roles in the film. Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur are also rumoured to be part of the project bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film is slated to release in 2027, but no official release date of the film has been announced yet.

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